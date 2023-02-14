‘India is Blackstone’s 2nd biggest market outside US, holds strong fundamentals’

“Outside of the United States, if you look at our equity businesses, the number one country would be the UK and the number two would be India, which tells you that Blackstone believes a lot in India. The fundamentals here for long term growth are outstanding: young population, hundreds of millions of people who speak English, more engineers than anywhere else in the world, a very low cost place to do business, entrepreneurial people and a government now that is oriented towards growth. And we believe as more infrastructure comes into this country, it can continue to grow at a much faster rate than the rest of the world," said Gray at a media roundtable in Mumbai on Tuesday.

