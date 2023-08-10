‘India is contributing approx 15% to global growth,’ RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

‘India is contributing approx 15% to global growth,’ RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 10:17 AM IST
RBI Governor: India contributes 15% to global growth, policy rate unchanged for third time.
RBI Governor: India contributes 15% to global growth, policy rate unchanged for third time.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that India is contributing approx 15% to global growth.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that India is contributing approx 15% to global growth.
Das announce the third bi-monthly monetary policy for FY24 today. The three-day meeting of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI was held from August 8 to 10.
Das announce the third bi-monthly monetary policy for FY24 today. The three-day meeting of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI was held from August 8 to 10.
Meanwhile, RBI decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the third time in a row as it maintains heightened vigil on inflation. RBI Governor said, "Monetary Policy Committee decided unanimously to keep the Repo Rate unchanged at 6.50%"
Meanwhile, RBI decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the third time in a row as it maintains heightened vigil on inflation. RBI Governor said, "Monetary Policy Committee decided unanimously to keep the Repo Rate unchanged at 6.50%"
Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.
Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.
Typically, the RBI conducts six bi-monthly meetings within a financial year during which it makes determinations about interest rates, money supply, inflation prospects, and various macroeconomic indicators. The ongoing three-day meeting marks the third of 2023-24, commencing on Tuesday.
Typically, the RBI conducts six bi-monthly meetings within a financial year during which it makes determinations about interest rates, money supply, inflation prospects, and various macroeconomic indicators. The ongoing three-day meeting marks the third of 2023-24, commencing on Tuesday.
In the preceding meeting held in early June, the central bank's monetary policy committee unanimously chose to retain the repo rate at 6.5 per cent, aligning with the expectations of most analysts. In its April meeting as well, the RBI had refrained from altering the repo rate.
In the preceding meeting held in early June, the central bank's monetary policy committee unanimously chose to retain the repo rate at 6.5 per cent, aligning with the expectations of most analysts. In its April meeting as well, the RBI had refrained from altering the repo rate.
Excluding the pause that occurred in April, the RBI has incrementally increased the repo rate by a total of 250 basis points, reaching 6.5 per cent since May 2022, as part of its efforts to combat inflation, ANI reported.
Excluding the pause that occurred in April, the RBI has incrementally increased the repo rate by a total of 250 basis points, reaching 6.5 per cent since May 2022, as part of its efforts to combat inflation, ANI reported.
The act of raising interest rates serves as a monetary policy tool that traditionally curtails demand within the economy, thus aiding in the reduction of inflation.
The act of raising interest rates serves as a monetary policy tool that traditionally curtails demand within the economy, thus aiding in the reduction of inflation.
The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI provides loans to other banks.
The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI provides loans to other banks.
India's consumer price index-based (CPI) inflation surpassed the RBI's 6 per cent target for three consecutive quarters and eventually returned to the RBI's preferred range only in November 2022. Within the framework of flexible inflation targeting, the RBI is considered to have faced difficulties in managing price escalation if the CPI-based inflation extends beyond the 2-6 per cent range for three consecutive quarters.
India's consumer price index-based (CPI) inflation surpassed the RBI's 6 per cent target for three consecutive quarters and eventually returned to the RBI's preferred range only in November 2022. Within the framework of flexible inflation targeting, the RBI is considered to have faced difficulties in managing price escalation if the CPI-based inflation extends beyond the 2-6 per cent range for three consecutive quarters.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)