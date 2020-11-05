India is no longer a delivery centre but global business platform: Capgemini CEO

There are two fundamental pillars that are transforming a lot of businesses today which I consider very important. One is cloud and the other is data. The way we look at our market and what we do with client, can be seen in three parts. The traditional part is IT services, which I call enterprise management, where we have clients manage all their applications. That has been our main business for many years. Then you have two other parts. The part known as digital marketing includes all the digital channels and all the data in terms of working with the CMO, segmenting clients, launching new offerings, and improving services. We have done this organically to a large extent with some acquisitions. On the other side of the enterprise, you have all the operations and all the new product development in areas of R&D, engineering, operations, and supply chain. The acquisition of Altran is for this part. This is where we have the convergence between IT and engineering to digitalize the operations and develop new intelligent products, be it electric cars, autonomous cars, or digital supply chain in retail.