As India introduced 28% GST on online games at the 50th GST Council meeting on Tuesday, BharatPe co-founder and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has hit out at policymakers.

Grover on Wednesday posted a sarcastic tweet wherein he slammed the GST panel's Group of Ministers for imposing 28% GST on online games. Grover wrote, "India is super fun! Super iconic! Uncles sipping on their drinks, smoke in hand, bragging about how they made their fortunes in land speculation - by putting their cash to good use, planning their next Casino trip to Macau, and passing judgment on online gaming and how it's spoiling the youth". Grover snarkily added, "Would love to see Govt introduce 28% GST and 20% TCS on land purchases".

Grover believes that 28% GST on online games will turn off the taps of foreign investments not just for online gaming firms but in other startups too.

"You got billions in from foreign investors as FDI. Celebrated FDI inflow! Now the same investors will apply regulatory risk discount to India and funds will dry up. Not only for online games - but across sectors. Across startups," Grover wrote on Twitter.

Author of the book 'Doglapan: The Hard Truth About Life and Start-Ups", Grover asked the Council of Ministers about the timing of their judgments. He said, "From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni to Saurav Ganguly have endorsed online gaming. Why was India public / Govt / BCCI not outraged by all cricketers endorsing? Why was BCCI allowed to take Dream 11 as a title sponsor?"

Calling tech founders 'dispensable', he concluded, “In the future, all Tech companies will be based in Dubai / Singapore. As an operator Indian regulatory risk makes no sense to put one’s own effort - forget raising external capital for it !"