Yesterday Grover wrote another small post on how the Centre has smothered the billion dollars gaming industry by imposing 28% GST. "RIP - Real money gaming industry in India. If the govt is thinking people will put in ₹100 to play on ₹72 pot entry (28% Gross GST); and if they win ₹54 (after platform fees)- they will pay 30% TDS on that - for which they will get a free swimming pool in their living room come the first monsoon - not happening!