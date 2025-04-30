Companies
‘Persistence’ pays off as India gets a new ninth-largest IT company
Jas Bardia 5 min read 30 Apr 2025, 05:37 AM IST
SummaryFor January-March, Persistent Systems recorded a 4.2% jump in revenue to $375.2 billion, while Hexaware saw its revenue shrink 0.2% sequentially to $371.5 million.
Persistent Systems Ltd got more revenue than Hexaware Technologies Ltd in the January-March 2025 period, making it the country’s ninth-largest information technology (IT) services company. This marks the fourth instance of a change in the pecking order of the country’s $283 billion IT industry in a year.
