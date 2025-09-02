India-Japan partnership to open capital access for Indian companies: Nippon India CEO Sundeep Sikka

Nippon Life India Asset Management Chief Executive Officer Sundeep Sikka said Japan’s plan to deploy ¥10 trillion ($68 billion) in India over the next decade will accelerate investment flows into technology, infrastructure and clean energy, as the two nations deepen economic and security ties.

Sikka was the only Indian asset management CEO invited to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the India–Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo this week, according to a company statement. Japan’s R&D strength, process discipline and clean-energy leadership complement India’s scale, talent pool and fast-growing startup ecosystem, which now includes more than 100 unicorns, according to Sikka.

The capital commitment, he said, will help bridge gaps in manufacturing know-how, supply chain resilience and patient capital, particularly for sectors such as AI, fintech, semiconductor design and green energy.

“India offers speed and scale; Japan brings quality standards and long-term capital,” Sikka said. “Together, this corridor is poised to redefine Asia’s economic landscape.”

NAM India, backed by Japan’s Nippon Life Insurance, manages assets for a third of India’s retail investors and has exposure to capital goods, automobiles, electronics and lending—areas Sikka expects will see a surge in Indo-Japan collaboration.

India and Japan expand Special Strategic Partnership Last week, addressing the India-Japan Business Forum during his two day visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Japan's technology and India's talent together can lead the tech revolution of this century.

PM Modi highlighted the success of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, in particular the bilateral collaboration in the fields of investment, manufacturing and technology.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that political stability, policy predictability, commitment to reforms and Ease of Doing Business efforts gave a new confidence to investors in the Indian market, which is aptly reflected in the latest credit rating upgrade of India by global agencies.

During Modi's visit, India and Japan also expanded their Special Strategic and Global Partnership with the signing of 3 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and other agreements.