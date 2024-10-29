India Ka Super OTT App, OTTplay Premium partners with JioCinema

Mumbai, October 29, 2024: OTTplay Premium, India’s Super OTT App and leading AI-based recommendation engine, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with JioCinema, further strengthening its content portfolio and enhancing the streaming experience for its users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this partnership, OTTplay Premium subscribers will now have access to JioCinema’s premium content library, including popular shows such as Bigg Boss, Game of Thrones, movies which also include regional superhits like Unaad and Rathnam along with exclusive Jio Originals like Khalbali Records, PILL, Gaanth and live TV channels like Colors, Comedy Central and MTV Beats. In addition to all the new exciting content, subscribers will also benefit from premium titles sourced from HBO and Peacock, renowned for their critically acclaimed shows and films, like The Penguin, Chicago P.D, Succession, Suits, The Fall Guy, and The Office, among others.

JioCinema’s content will be initially available through OTTplay’s Android and iOS apps, and subsequently on desktop and smart TVs in the next few weeks, thus ensuring a smooth and seamless experience across multiple platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commenting on the partnership, Avinash Mudaliar, CEO of OTTplay said, “This partnership with JioCinema marks a significant milestone in OTTplay’s journey to become the ultimate destination for content discovery and streaming. By offering access to JioCinema’s rich catalog, including exclusive originals, we are broadening our content library to meet the diverse preferences of our users. With this integration, we are confident that OTTplay Premium will continue to lead the market in providing personalized, high-quality content across all regions of India."

This collaboration plays a notable role in expanding and diversifying OTTplay’s offerings, providing users access to an even larger pool of local and international content. With this boost in sports programs, and inclusion of highly anticipated Jio Originals and iconic series from HBO and Peacock, OTTplay Premium can now drive engagement and increase user satisfaction and lead the OTT aggregation space.

With the inclusion of JioCinema, OTTplay Premium now provides access to 38+ OTT services, covering 10+ languages and 18+ genres. This collaboration further strengthens OTTplay’s offering as India’s largest OTT aggregator, making content discovery easier and more enjoyable for users across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About OTTplay OTTplay is India’s pioneering OTT aggregator that uses AI-based recommendations to revolutionise content discovery and consumption. With the introduction of OTTplay Premium, the platform now offers a curated selection of content from 40 premier OTT platforms which are personalised based on each user’s unique preferences.