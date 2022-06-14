India lags in data science skills even as overall tech proficiency improves: Coursera

State-wise, West Bengal leads in terms of skills proficiency. The eastern state is ranked the number one across the three domains. The state showed the highest levels of digital skills proficiency in the country, outpacing Karnataka (the state where India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru is situated), which ranks number four in technology and number 6 in data science. Andhra Pradesh is one of the top three performing states with high proficiency in business and technology skills. The state learners were shown to have 100% proficiency in security engineering, operating systems, and computer networking.