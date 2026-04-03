In a world repeatedly reshaped by shocks—from covid and the Russia-Ukraine conflict to trade wars and the latest energy disruption linked to the West Asia war—resilience is at a premium. Against this backdrop, India has an opportunity to lead and chart new development pathways, said Bob Sternfels, global managing partner at McKinsey & Company, in an interview to Mint.
In a shifting world, this is India’s leadership moment, says McKinsey global chief
SummaryResilience, talent and new technology opportunities could help India lead in a volatile and multipolar global economy, says Bob Sternfels, global managing partner at McKinsey & Co.
In a world repeatedly reshaped by shocks—from covid and the Russia-Ukraine conflict to trade wars and the latest energy disruption linked to the West Asia war—resilience is at a premium. Against this backdrop, India has an opportunity to lead and chart new development pathways, said Bob Sternfels, global managing partner at McKinsey & Company, in an interview to Mint.
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