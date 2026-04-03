In a shifting world, this is India’s leadership moment, says McKinsey global chief

To a question on concerns around the gap between growth in real wages and corporate profits in India, Dhawan said there is a natural stabilizer between wages and corporate profits. “If wages don't grow, consumption that is crucial for India's economy stalls, impacting corporate profits," he said. "While asset valuations (equity, real estate) might show short-term disproportionate growth compared to wages, these imbalances tend to correct over a 7-9 year economic cycle. Asset prices may stabilize, while wages catch up. Corporate profits and wages are interlinked; a lag exists, but if wages don't grow, profits eventually suffer.”