Regional aviation roars in India amid global decline

IndiGo has seen a sharp increase of 84% from a year ago to 89,854 flights in 2022 from 48,731 in 2019, while SpiceJet, which is facing a funds crunch to activate its full fleet, has seen a steep fall to 47, 703 flights in 2022 from 76,680 in 2019. State-run Alliance Air has also increased its regional flights to 34,559 in 2022 from 31,407. The size of Turbo Megha’s operations fell to 4,652 from 9,258 frequencies during the period, while Flybig’s operations stood at 5,710 frequencies in 2022.

