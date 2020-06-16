MUMBAI: Healthcare services and pharmafocused private equity fund India Life Sciences Fund III has made two investments worth ₹140 crore in the lockdown period.

The PE firm has invested ₹70 crore each in ophthalmology hospital chain Sharp Sight and Pune-based Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt. Ltd, a formulations maker that focuses on developing novel drug delivery system (NDDS) products.

"Through its strong technical and R&D capabilities, Murli Krishna Pharma has established itself as a player of repute in manufacturing of complex pharmaceutical formulations. We are excited about Murli Krishna’s capabilities in new drug delivery systems," said Nithya Govind, Vice President, InvAscent, investment advisor to India Life Sciences Fund III.

Commercialization of a few of the nano products in their pipeline can transform Murli Krishna into a significant player in the formulation space, she said.

The investment in Sharp Sight is a bet on the huge unmet need for modern eye care services in northern regions such as eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, areas around Delhi-NCR and Jammu and Kashmir, she added.

"Over the past couple of decades, we have been successful in launching several complex products. We also have several exciting oral and injectable NDDS products ready to be commercialized," said Satya Vadlamani, chairperson and managing director at Murli Krishna Pharma.

Murli Krishna Pharma's customers include branded generic companies across South and Southeast Asia, Africa, Middle East and Latin America.

India Life Sciences Fund III, which has a corpus of $250 million has also invested in companies such as Ankura Hospital, a neonatal and pediatric care hospital chain; Intron Life Sciences, a animal health products maker and Symbiotec Pharmalab, a steroid and hormone active pharmaceutical ingredients producer.

The fund is also in advanced stages of closing two more pharma deals, collectively worth ₹250 crore.

"Covid-19 pandemic caused disruptions in pharma and healthcare companies’ supply chains and operations during the months of April & May. These disruptions are easing as various countries slowly ease lockdown restrictions. We believe companies will adapt to periodic disruptions and continue to supply medicines and healthcare services that are essential to helping people manage their health," said Govind.

"Demand is rebounding quite strongly after the easing of lockdown restrictions. So, overall, we are confident that companies with robust operations, offering quality products & services will continue to do well," she added.

Govind added that private equity investors continue to be bullish on the pharma sector.

"PE investors have always looked at Healthcare companies to provide balance to their portfolios and this is likely to continue. Going forward, perhaps they will add a “resiliency to lockdown disruption" to their selection criteria," she said

