India makes use of masks optional in domestic, international flights

The in-flight announcements may only mention that in view of the threat posed by covid, all passengers should preferably use mask or face covers, govt said
India has made the use of masks and face covers optional during international and domestic flights. The government has also removed the provision of fine or penalty for not wearing a face mask during a flight.
The decision has been taken by the civil aviation ministry in consultation with ministry of health and family welfare.
“In line with the government of India’s policy of graded approach of COVID-19 management response, the in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers," the fresh guideline by the ministry stated.
“Any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced as part of the flight announcements," the guideline added.
India had made the use of face masks mandatory as per a May 2020 guidelines in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.
India had banned commercial flights for a period of two months due to the onset of covid pandemic and the flights only resumed with effect from 25 May, 2020 in a graded approach. Initially, the government allowed airlines to operate only 33% of their flights schedule. This was gradually increased to 100% in October 2021.
The government had also introduced a lower and upper limit on the air fares across seven categories of route length in order to maintain stability in the sector and prevent any major surge or fall in fares. The fare caps were removed more than 2 years with effect from 31 August, 2022.
The daily air passenger traffic has also recovered since the onset of the pandemic and is currently hovering around 95% of pre-pandemic levels. India recorded an average daily air passenger traffic of around 4 lakh in 2019 and daily departures of around 2900 flights.