India may drive 30% of emerging-market pet adoption growth: Royal Canin MD

BENGALURU: India is emerging as a key growth frontier for the global pet care industry, with the country likely accounting for about 30% of emerging-market pet adoption growth expected over the next five years.
In an exclusive interview with Mint, Satinder Singh, managing director of Royal Canin, said, “about 85% of the increase in pet adoption globally will come from emerging markets, and India will contribute a significant part of that growth.”
But the opportunity rests on a thin base. Singh said packaged pet food penetration in India remains in single digits, compared with much higher levels in developed markets, leaving room for both premiumization and category expansion.
India has now become a “priority market” for Royal Canin and Mars Petcare globally, even though the country currently contributes only around 1% to the company’s global business.