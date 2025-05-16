India may gain from Apple’s Inc exit if it spurs deeper manufacturing push: GTRI
Dhirendra Kumar 6 min read 16 May 2025, 05:17 PM IST
SummaryThe report argues that India's current role in the iPhone value chain is minimal and heavily subsidised, and Apple's strategic exit could serve as a wake-up call for policymakers.
NEW DELHI :
While Indian officials from the commerce ministry are banking on the competitive ecosystem and strong policy support to convince Apple Inc. to stay and expand its manufacturing base in India, trade experts argue that the tech giant should seriously consider bringing iPhone assembly back to the US. They believe this move would not only create large-scale employment in America but could also trigger long-term gains for India by pushing it toward more meaningful industrial development.
