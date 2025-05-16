Build on opportunities

In contrast to GTRI, distinguished economist Biswajit Dhar has a different view on Apple Inc. Citing the proverb, a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush, Dhar said, “We have been dreaming about value addition and other things for over two decades. You cannot think that Apple moving out of India will improve the situation; it will make things worse. If Apple is here to stay, then there is also a possibility of advancement going forward."