Novavax Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed strong efficacy against the coronavirus in a large trial that signals a new option is nearing for a global community still desperate for protection against the virus and its variants.

In the 29,960-person trial, the two-shot inoculation was 90% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid and 100% effective at preventing moderate and severe symptoms, the U.S.-based biotech firm said in a statement on Monday.

Despite the impressive results shown in the trials, the vaccine’s future in the US remains opaque as the US has amassed enough doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson shots to inoculate its population.

The company plans to apply for regulatory clearance globally, with much of the first available doses going to low- and middle-income countries, Stanley Erck, Novavax’s chief executive officer, said on a conference call. The company is applying for emergency use authorization in Britain, the European Union, India, and South Korea, according to the NYT.

As it waited for trial results, Novavax had already partnered with India's Serum Institute. Over 20 crore of Novavax shots is likely to be made available by Serum during September-December.

Only one case of the highly contagious delta strain, which was first identified in India and remains rare in the U.S., was detected among trial participants, so the vaccine’s efficacy against it isn’t conclusive

Side effects for the shot, given as a two-dose regimen taken 21 days apart, included headache, muscle pain and fatigue.

