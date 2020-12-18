India may insist on local trials for Pfizer vaccine

The Indian drug regulator may ask Pfizer to conduct a local clinical trial for its vaccine as the firm does not have enough data on trial participants of Indian ethnicity, experts said.

“You have to give data on the local population for any vaccine. If Pfizer’s global trial included some data on Indian population, they would have been considered for a clinical trial waiver, but because their data seems inadequate, it is unlikely the clinical trial waiver will be given," a researcher involved with vaccine regulatory processes said on condition of anonymity.

The researcher added that Pfizer’s global trial data alone is unlikely to be a compelling reason to sway the subject expert committee and Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani to grant a clinical trial waiver that it has sought, considering the risks involved with approving a new technology.

Pfizer had this month submitted an application for an emergency use licence for its covid jab based on the messenger RNA platform, a relatively new technology that is a decade old. The vaccine is the first covid shot to have received clearance in the UK, US, Bahrain and Canada, and the first mRNA vaccine to get a nod anywhere in the world.

However, Pfizer’s global phase III clinical trial of around 37,000 participants had only 4.3% people from Asian ethnic groups, and even there, efficacy was a lower 74.4%, compared with an overall efficacy of 95%.

While the efficacy for the Asian subgroup was still above the 50% cut-off that is considered for covid vaccines, a wide gap in confidence interval, a measure for accuracy of a particular data, for the subgroup indicated the sample size was not adequate.

This implies the sample size was not sufficient and, needless to say, the same would be true of the Asian subgroup. We can understand providing clinical trial waivers for therapeutics but dosing healthy volunteers needs to be a carefully considered decision, and there is not enough evidence for a trial waiver," Nithya Balasubramanian, Sanford Bernstein’s India healthcare analyst, said in a report on Thursday.

A vaccinologist associated with a government organization, on condition of anonymity, said a waiver for Pfizer on local clinical trials if it happens, may be unprecedented as all vaccines produced in or imported to India must go through a local clinical trial due to diverse demographics and socio-economic differences, which are known to have an impact on vaccine effectiveness and safety.

Emailed queries sent to Pfizer and DCGI Somani remained unanswered till press time. Multiple calls and messages to Somani received no response.

