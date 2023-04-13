India meets all international aviation safety standards: FAA

India meets all international aviation safety standards: FAA1 min read . 01:21 AM IST
US body confers category 1 status on India after studying its aviation regulatory system
NEW DELHI :India has met international aviation safety oversight standards, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), following a comprehensive evaluation of the country’s aviation regulatory system.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced, “On 12 April, the FAA informed the DGCA that India complies with the Chicago Convention’s aviation safety oversight standards and retains its FAA IASA Category 1 status, last assessed in July 2018."
Category 1 status enables air carriers from such countries to operate and expand services to the US and establish codeshare agreements with US carriers.
The International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme evaluates whether a country’s airline oversight meets International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) safety standards.
The IASA programme also assesses a country’s adherence to international aviation safety standards and recommended practices outlined in the International Convention on Civil Aviation, known as the Chicago Convention.
Signed in December 1944, the Convention established the ICAO, a United Nations specialized agency coordinating international air travel.
The FAA conducted a DGCA audit from 25-29 October 2021, covering aircraft operations, airworthiness, and personnel licensing.
The International Aviation Safety Assessment assessment was followed by final consultations in April 2022 and further reviews in July and September 2022. The FAA noted the DGCA’s commitment to ensuring effective safety oversight of India’s aviation system.
India’s Category 1 determination comes as the nation’s aviation sector experiences rapid growth and expansion plans. Currently, Indian airlines operate over 700 commercial aircraft, with orders for nearly 800 more planes.
In a recent ICAO audit, India’s Effective Implementation (EI) score significantly increased from 69.95% to 85.65%, improving its global ranking.
The audit examined legislation, organization, personnel licensing, operations, airworthiness, and aerodromes.