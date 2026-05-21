Microfinance sector recovers after stress cycle but caution prevails amid geopolitical, inflation risks

MUMBAI: India’s microfinance institutions (MFIs) are returning to growth mode after almost two years of sector-wide stress, but management commentary indicates the recovery will be measured and cautious as these lenders grapple with geopolitical uncertainty, inflation risks and a structurally altered lending environment.
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Satin Creditcare Network Ltd suggested that collection efficiency and asset quality have improved materially, aided by stricter underwriting norms and guardrails introduced after the recent microfinance crisis.
“The sector is healing,” H.P. Singh, chairman and managing director of Satin Creditcare, said during the company’s Q4 earnings call on 12 May.
Portfolios at risk (PAR), a percentage measure of overdue loans by number of days, have declined in the sector. Early-stage PAR in the 1-30-day bucket and the 31-90-day bucket dropped below 1%, while PAR 91-180 declined from 3.4% in March 2025 to 1.2% in March 2026, the best level in five quarters, according to a report on microlending by CRIF High Mark.