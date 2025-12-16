Concentric scale-ups: Mid-tier hospitals make expansion bets as large rivals consolidate
Jessica Jani 6 min read 16 Dec 2025, 10:35 am IST
Summary
These chains are exploring largely greenfield opportunities and expansion in existing facilities, funded by internal accruals and debt. The trend is driven by increasing demand for private healthcare and growing insurance penetration—and, consolidation ahead in the sector.
Even as large hospitals in India rapidly consolidate, smaller corporate chains are aggressively expanding with an aim to grow into regional leaders — which, experts say, in turn, could position them as buyout targets for the big players.
