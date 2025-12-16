Dr Ramesh Kancharla, chairman and MD of Hyderabad-based Rainbow Children’s Hospital, had a nuanced view: finding an asset that fits well may be tough but it can power inorganic growth. In August, Rainbow announced the acquisition of Guwahati-based Pratiksha Hospital, marking its entry into the northeast. “If there are such children's hospitals, of course, we would definitely be looking at it," said Dr Kancharla, as his chain eyes Delhi-NCR and Northeast, beyond its South India stronghold.