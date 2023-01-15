‘India must spur green energy projects’

Renewables are intermittent in nature but are available in abundance in most parts of India. You can reap the benefits by converting renewable sources into generation and then effectively transmitting power. 500 GW by 2030 is an ambitious goal. To achieve it we must do 2-2.5 times more than what we have been doing now from a holistic standpoint both for generation and transition. We have also been talking about HVDC projects. Earlier, we used to set up one HVDC project every five years. Now, we see one VDC project every wo years on anm average. We must have more HVDC projects as part of the ambitions of renewable generation and transmission targets. Transmission is the backbone of the government’s strategy; without transmission you will not be able to accomplish it; this also includes several HVDC transmission corridors, which will transport bulk energy for long distances from generation sectors to demand centres. Massive opportunities are arising out of the initiatives for various companies, including Hitachi Energy.

