In response to tech giant Google's action on Indian applications, including BharatMatrimony and Info Edge, founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani called for the creation of India's own mobile application store as a part of its Digital Public Infrastructure.

“Indian companies will comply - for now. But what India needs is an App Store / Play Store that is a part of Digital Public Infrastructure - like UPI and ONDC. The response needs to be strategic @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc," wrote Bikhchandani on X.

