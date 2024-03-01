Active Stocks
‘India needs its own App Store’: Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani after Google action on 10 Indian apps

Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani reacted on Google's notice to his firm, along with ten more Indian firms seeking the removal of their application from App Store and Play Store

Tech giant Google may remove apps from 10 Indian companies, including popular matrimony apps, amidst a disagreement over service fee payments, Premium
In response to tech giant Google's action on Indian applications, including BharatMatrimony and Info Edge, founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani called for the creation of India's own mobile application store as a part of its Digital Public Infrastructure.

“Indian companies will comply - for now. But what India needs is an App Store / Play Store that is a part of Digital Public Infrastructure - like UPI and ONDC. The response needs to be strategic @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc," wrote Bikhchandani on X.

(More to come)

Published: 01 Mar 2024, 06:51 PM IST
