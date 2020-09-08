India needs manufacturing pre-eminence to be self-reliant: Anand Mahindra

Stating that Indians are good "at working miracles, what I call lowest cost per unit of innovation", Mahindra wondered, "If solar energy is our future are we incentivising innovation in this area enough? Can we create an equivalent of a 'genius prime' for innovation in solar technology."Calling for public private partnership in the space to fund innovation, he said, "Perhaps that price could be funded by a partnership between the Renewable Energy Ministry and top ten solar businesses in India. It will clearly throw our hat in the ring."Stressing that "solar technology is made for India and can be made by India, he said the country has the "benediction of 300 days of sunshine in a year and the good fortune of access to mind boggling technological advantage".