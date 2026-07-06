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India office market defies global turmoil with GCC-led leasing

Madhurima Nandy
3 min read6 Jul 2026, 06:48 PM IST
In the first six months this year, flex office space leasing also rose to 11.1 million sq ft compared to 7.7 million sq ft.
In the first six months this year, flex office space leasing also rose to 11.1 million sq ft compared to 7.7 million sq ft.
Summary

The office market logged record H1 2026 leasing of 45.5 million sq ft, led by global capability centres and flex space operators even as geopolitical tensions weighed on sentiment. GCCs alone accounted for 43% of demand, with CBRE expecting them to drive over 40% of full-year absorption.

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BENGALURU : India's commercial office market defied the West Asia war and its global impact with strong leasing in the January-June period across the top cities, propelled by global capability centres (GCCs) and flexible workspace operators.

BENGALURU : India's commercial office market defied the West Asia war and its global impact with strong leasing in the January-June period across the top cities, propelled by global capability centres (GCCs) and flexible workspace operators.

The sector recorded gross leasing of 45.5 million sq ft in the first half of 2026, the highest ever registered in any half-year period, up from 41.5 million sq ft last year.
GCCs anchored demand, accounting for 43% of total office space take-up during the period, with leasing by these centres reaching an all-time high of 19.6 million sq ft, as per data from CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd.

The sector recorded gross leasing of 45.5 million sq ft in the first half of 2026, the highest ever registered in any half-year period, up from 41.5 million sq ft last year.
GCCs anchored demand, accounting for 43% of total office space take-up during the period, with leasing by these centres reaching an all-time high of 19.6 million sq ft, as per data from CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd.

“Despite the geopolitical headwinds and AI-led uncertainty, the office sector performed well. Existing GCCs are expanding and consolidating, while new GCCs continue to enter the country in various avatars. We are seeing a fair bit of pre-leasing happening in office buildings that are still not complete,” Ram Chandnani, managing director, leasing services, India, CBRE, told Mint.

Also Read | Inside the glittering world of India’s GCC offices

CBRE expects GCCs to drive over 40% of total space absorption in 2026, with flexible workspaces, technology-led demand and premium preferences shaping occupier strategy across India’s office markets.

In the first six months this year, flex office space leasing also rose to 11.1 million sq ft compared to 7.7 million sq ft.

Flex workspaces are a great option for companies entering the country or starting small before scaling up, Chandani added.

Embark, a platform launched by developer Embassy Group last year to enable and accelerate the setting up of GCCs in India, is witnessing two trends playing out—large companies setting up smaller centres to do niche work, and smaller- to mid-market companies setting up GCCs here.

“Flexibility is at the core. Those that start with 25-50 seaters, are thinking of expanding, and then, flexible workspaces are the best option, until they grow further and then want their own office,” said Aravind Maiya, co-founder and CEO, Embark.

Also Read | Accenture continues to expand India footprint with ₹355-crore Pune lease

Strong GCC outlook

India has over 2,110 GCCs generating close to $100 billion, which have played a huge role in expanding the commercial office market. The growth outlook remains positive with the number of GCCs projected to grow to 5,000 by 2030, as per analyst reports.

In recent times, flex workspace operators such as WeWork India, Indiqube Spaces, and Smartworks, as well as real estate investment trusts (Reits), have seen rising interest from mid-sized GCCs, with the former serving as the first port of call.

“Many mid-sized businesses are moving jobs here and setting up GCCs. The 200-500 people set-up is seeing a lot of traction,” Santosh Martin, chief revenue officer, WeWork India. As of March 2026, GCCs accounted for 38.2% of WeWork India's revenue and 36.4% of its member base. GCC members grew from 27,000 in March 2025 to 38,000 in March 2026.

Also Read | HSBC signs 1.2 million sq ft GCC deal with Prestige Group in Bengaluru

“GCCs today are an extension of the front office, housing critical functions and high-value talent. For office owners, leasing space is no longer enough. Occupiers expect best-in-class ESG (environmental, social, and governance) credentials, amenities, accessibility, wellness and overall employee experience," said Shirish Godbole, chief executive officer, KRT.

Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), a Reit, is designing its future developments around the evolving requirements of the GCC. Its upcoming 1.4 million sq ft campus on Mysore Road, for example, is being developed to meet the expectations of next-generation GCC occupiers.

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Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsIndia office market defies global turmoil with GCC-led leasing

India office market defies global turmoil with GCC-led leasing

Madhurima Nandy
3 min read6 Jul 2026, 06:48 PM IST
In the first six months this year, flex office space leasing also rose to 11.1 million sq ft compared to 7.7 million sq ft.
In the first six months this year, flex office space leasing also rose to 11.1 million sq ft compared to 7.7 million sq ft.
Summary

The office market logged record H1 2026 leasing of 45.5 million sq ft, led by global capability centres and flex space operators even as geopolitical tensions weighed on sentiment. GCCs alone accounted for 43% of demand, with CBRE expecting them to drive over 40% of full-year absorption.

Gift this article

BENGALURU : India's commercial office market defied the West Asia war and its global impact with strong leasing in the January-June period across the top cities, propelled by global capability centres (GCCs) and flexible workspace operators.

BENGALURU : India's commercial office market defied the West Asia war and its global impact with strong leasing in the January-June period across the top cities, propelled by global capability centres (GCCs) and flexible workspace operators.

The sector recorded gross leasing of 45.5 million sq ft in the first half of 2026, the highest ever registered in any half-year period, up from 41.5 million sq ft last year.
GCCs anchored demand, accounting for 43% of total office space take-up during the period, with leasing by these centres reaching an all-time high of 19.6 million sq ft, as per data from CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd.

The sector recorded gross leasing of 45.5 million sq ft in the first half of 2026, the highest ever registered in any half-year period, up from 41.5 million sq ft last year.
GCCs anchored demand, accounting for 43% of total office space take-up during the period, with leasing by these centres reaching an all-time high of 19.6 million sq ft, as per data from CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd.

“Despite the geopolitical headwinds and AI-led uncertainty, the office sector performed well. Existing GCCs are expanding and consolidating, while new GCCs continue to enter the country in various avatars. We are seeing a fair bit of pre-leasing happening in office buildings that are still not complete,” Ram Chandnani, managing director, leasing services, India, CBRE, told Mint.

Also Read | Inside the glittering world of India’s GCC offices

CBRE expects GCCs to drive over 40% of total space absorption in 2026, with flexible workspaces, technology-led demand and premium preferences shaping occupier strategy across India’s office markets.

In the first six months this year, flex office space leasing also rose to 11.1 million sq ft compared to 7.7 million sq ft.

Flex workspaces are a great option for companies entering the country or starting small before scaling up, Chandani added.

Embark, a platform launched by developer Embassy Group last year to enable and accelerate the setting up of GCCs in India, is witnessing two trends playing out—large companies setting up smaller centres to do niche work, and smaller- to mid-market companies setting up GCCs here.

“Flexibility is at the core. Those that start with 25-50 seaters, are thinking of expanding, and then, flexible workspaces are the best option, until they grow further and then want their own office,” said Aravind Maiya, co-founder and CEO, Embark.

Also Read | Accenture continues to expand India footprint with ₹355-crore Pune lease

Strong GCC outlook

India has over 2,110 GCCs generating close to $100 billion, which have played a huge role in expanding the commercial office market. The growth outlook remains positive with the number of GCCs projected to grow to 5,000 by 2030, as per analyst reports.

In recent times, flex workspace operators such as WeWork India, Indiqube Spaces, and Smartworks, as well as real estate investment trusts (Reits), have seen rising interest from mid-sized GCCs, with the former serving as the first port of call.

“Many mid-sized businesses are moving jobs here and setting up GCCs. The 200-500 people set-up is seeing a lot of traction,” Santosh Martin, chief revenue officer, WeWork India. As of March 2026, GCCs accounted for 38.2% of WeWork India's revenue and 36.4% of its member base. GCC members grew from 27,000 in March 2025 to 38,000 in March 2026.

Also Read | HSBC signs 1.2 million sq ft GCC deal with Prestige Group in Bengaluru

“GCCs today are an extension of the front office, housing critical functions and high-value talent. For office owners, leasing space is no longer enough. Occupiers expect best-in-class ESG (environmental, social, and governance) credentials, amenities, accessibility, wellness and overall employee experience," said Shirish Godbole, chief executive officer, KRT.

Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), a Reit, is designing its future developments around the evolving requirements of the GCC. Its upcoming 1.4 million sq ft campus on Mysore Road, for example, is being developed to meet the expectations of next-generation GCC occupiers.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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