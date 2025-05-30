India one of most competitive aviation markets; cost leadership crucial: IndiGo CEO

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Indian aviation market is one of the world's most competitive markets and maintaining cost leadership is crucial for IndiGo, its chief Pieter Elbers said on Friday.

The country's largest airline, with a domestic market share of more than 60 per cent, is currently operating around 2,300 daily flights connecting more than 130 destinations, including over 40 overseas cities.

To a query from PTI on the airfare trajectory in India, Elbers said the Indian market is probably one of the most competitive aviation markets in the world and that there are always ups and downs in airfares.

"In general, Indian market is still one of the most competitive, prices go up and down... At the end of the day, there must be a connection between the cost of operations and revenue of operations... Cost leadership is extremely important and to maintain that cost leadership, maintain our market position," the IndiGo CEO said.

In recent months, the civil aviation ministry has intervened and asked airlines to ensure that airfares are not too high at least on two occasions, including during the Maha Kumbh.

At the briefing, Elbers spelt out the ambitious expansion plans of the airline and announced that the airline will start direct flights to ten overseas destinations in the current financial year ending March 31, 2026.