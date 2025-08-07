India seen as OpenAI's top user hub with GPT-5 boost: Sam Altman
OpenAI, world's most prominent AI startup, is eyeing India as its biggest market. CEO Sam Altman said Indian users are “incredible” for how they are integrating AI into daily lives and businesses, as his firm's GPT-5 model rolls out with improved support for 12 Indian languages and local adoption.
New Delhi: India is set to surpass the US as OpenAI’s largest user hub with the rollout of GPT-5, its newest foundational artificial intelligence (AI) model that offers wider acceptability with improved support for 12 Indian languages, chief executive Sam Altman said on Wednesday. The startup expects this growth even as India itself is pursuing homegrown foundational AI models.