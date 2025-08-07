India seen as OpenAI's top user hub with GPT-5 boost: Sam Altman

“Let’s not forget that India’s sovereign AI models' strategy is fairly new, compared to Big Tech’s work on technologies that power the latest AI models. They also have deeper pockets, and it’s not surprising that models like GPT-5 and Gemini will perform well even in many Indian languages," said Kashyap Kompella, AI analyst and chief executive of technology consultancy firm RPA2AI Research. "India’s work on local AI models and investments should continue with a long-term focus if the ultimate goal for us is to not be dependent solely on AI built outside the country."