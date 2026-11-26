India needs to strengthen oversight and intensify surveillance of the packaged water industry, the food regulator has said in a confidential directive to all states, days after announcing that a sample of nation's biggest brand was found to be unsafe.

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The directive, dated November 25 and reviewed by Reuters, comes amid consumer worries after the regulator said this week it found one sample of Bisleri, the country's biggest and best-known bottled water brand, was unsafe due to the presence of chemicals that health agencies say may cause cancer.

Bisleri has said its water is safe to consume and its testing found no problems.

The new government checks will increase regulatory oversight of PepsiCo, Tata Consumer, Coca-Cola and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Consumer who have all bet big on India's $3.5 billion packaged water market, that has been growing rapidly due to the poor quality of tap water across the country.

The scrutiny will also cover the booming natural mineral water sector which targets wealthy, health conscious consumers. These brands are more expensive than the standard 20 cents variety of packaged water.

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"Considering the importance of ensuring the safety and quality of packaged drinking water and mineral water, there is a need to strengthen regulatory oversight and intensify surveillance and enforcement activities to ensure strict compliance," the regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), said in the letter.

FSSAI and the companies did not respond to requests from Reuters for comment.

The letter orders state officials to hold "regular inspections and risk-based sampling of packaged drinking water and mineral water", adding that "appropriate action shall be initiated in cases of non-compliance".

In Bisleri's case, the FSSAI has publicly said it will soon initiate prosecution proceedings against the company in a court for non-compliance with food safety laws. Bisleri has not commented on the FSSAI's prosecution plan.

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The action against Bisleri and planned checks on other companies come just as India has stepped up enforcement against major food and drinks brands. The FSSAI and state regulators have conducted many raids and pulled up companies for improper labelling, affecting restaurants such as Domino's and liquor companies including Diageo.