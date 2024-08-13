India orders unusual recall of reports on Apple antitrust probe: Report

In an August 7 confidential order that is being reported for the first time by Reuters, the antitrust body has asked all Apple's opponents in the case to return the investigation reports to the watchdog.

Aditya Kalra, Reuters
Updated13 Aug 2024, 12:54 PM IST
The order did not say what confidential information Apple was concerned about.
The order did not say what confidential information Apple was concerned about.(AFP)

India's antitrust body has ordered an unusual recall of its investigation reports that found Apple in breach of competition laws, after the U.S. giant complained its commercial secrets were disclosed to opponents, including Tinder-owner Match.

The move will prolong a procedure begun in 2021 and already marred by delays.

In an August 7 confidential order that is being reported for the first time by Reuters, the antitrust body has asked all Apple's opponents in the case to return the investigation reports to the watchdog.

Also Read | Kolkata murder-rape case: HC asks RG Kar College Principal to go on leave

"It is imperative that such information be maintained confidential, ensuring that no unauthorised disclosure occurs," the watchdog, the CCI, said in a four-page order signed by its top four officials.

The order did not say what confidential information Apple was concerned about.

In July, Reuters reported that two reports by the antitrust investigations unit in 2022 and 2024 found Apple had exploited its dominant position in the market for app stores on its iOS operating system.

Also Read | Will India celebrate 77th or 78th Independence Day this year? Explained

Among those now asked to return the reports are Match and Indian startup group ADIF, which represents financial giant Paytm.

The order follows Apple's private complaint to the CCI that versions of reports shared with parties disclosed "Apple's confidential commercial sensitive information" adding that the watchdog must "recall and withdraw" them, the order showed.

Apple and Match declined to comment. The watchdog, the Competition Commission of India, and the Indian startup group ADIF, did not respond to requests for comment.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 12:54 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsIndia orders unusual recall of reports on Apple antitrust probe: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    338.10
    01:07 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -3.2 (-0.94%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    242.95
    01:07 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -1.85 (-0.76%)

    Tata Power

    411.65
    01:07 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -6.5 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.75
    01:07 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -0.65 (-0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Olectra Greentech

    1,682.00
    12:55 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    138.7 (8.99%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,625.50
    12:51 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    332.5 (7.75%)

    Inox Wind

    222.00
    12:55 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    13.5 (6.47%)

    Blue Star

    1,721.25
    12:55 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    102.9 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue