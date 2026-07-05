India's outbound travel defies West Asia turmoil as Thailand, Australia, Singapore and US woo tourists

Even as airlines continue to reroute flights around West Asia following the war earlier this year, Indian travellers don't appear to have changed their holiday plans.
While the disruption raised short-term concerns, longer journey times and higher airfares have not dented overseas travel. Fresh data shared with Mint by tourism authorities across major markets such as Thailand, Australia, Singapore, the US and South Africa show demand has barely missed a beat. If anything, it is prompting more destinations to compete harder for Indian tourists.
Travel momentum
India's own numbers tell a similar story.
According to the ministry of tourism's latest Tourism Snapshot Report, Indian nationals made a provisional 32.71 million overseas departures in 2025, up 5.9% from 30.89 million in 2024.
Leisure remained the biggest reason Indians travelled abroad, accounting for 42.5% of overseas departures in 2024. Based on 2025 departures, that translates to roughly 13.9 million leisure trips last year.