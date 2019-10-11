Showing no signs of respite, India’s passenger vehicle sales slumped 23.7% year-on-year in September to 2,23,317 units, making it the 11th straight month of decline. In the year-ago period, passenger vehicle sales stood at 2,92,660 units.

Passenger car sales declined a massive 33.4% to 1,31,281 units in September, according to data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

Vehicle sales across categories in September also fell a significant 22.4% year-on-year to 2,004,932 units due to a slowdown in the economy, floods in some states and lack of credit availability from financial institutions. Sales across vehicle segments saw high double-digit decline, barring those three-wheelers.

Sales of utility vehicles, however, bucked the trend, rising 5.5% year-on-year to 816,25 units helped by new launches.

“Both September and October put together, we are seeing good growth in the last 10-12 days. The retails in the Navratra period this year is higher for some manufacturers compared to last year. Sale of commercial vehicles though is led by economic growth and we hope the positive monsoon will bring enough demand especially in the light commercial vehicle segment. We have to wait till October to make a meaningful forecast (for the future). The festive season could start a recovery but we will have to wait for that," said Rajan Wadhera, president, Siam.

As a result of the sharp decline in activity in manufacturing and infrastructure sector, sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles fell the most — down 62.1% year-on-year--to 14855 units. Consequently, total commercial vehicle sales fell 39% to 58,419 units.

Due to a fall in farm incomes and floods in states like Assam, Bihar, Maharashtra, dispatches of two-wheelers declined 22% to 1,656,774 units. Motorcycles sales fell 23.2% decline to 1,043,624 units, while scooter sales declined 16.6% to 555,829 units.