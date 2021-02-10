India Pesticides files DRHP to raise Rs800 cr via IPO

MUMBAI: Agrochemicals company India Pesticides Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange and Board of India to raise Rs800 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO will comprise of a fresh issue of Rs100 crore and an offer for sale of Rs281.40 crore by promoter Anand Swarup Agarwal, and ₹418.60 crore by other selling shareholders. As of September, Agarwal held 40.07% stake in the company.

The company said that it may decide on a pre-IPO placement of ₹75 crore.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for funding working capital requirements.

For the six months ended September, the company reported a revenue of Rs333.84 crore, up 52% on year, while net profit jumped 170% to Rs72.50 crore.

India Pesticides has two operating verticals - technicals and formulations. It operates out of two manufacturing facilities in Lucknow and Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, having an aggregate capacity of 19,500 MT for technicals and 6,500 MT for the formulations vertical.

It has registrations and licences for 22 agro-chemical technicals and 124 formulations for sale in India, and 27 agro chemical technicals and 34 formulations for exports.

The company caters to clients such as Syngenta Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, United Phosphorus, Ascenza Agro, S.A., Conquest Crop Protection Pty Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd and Stotras Pty Ltd.

Axis Capital and JM Financial are advising the company on the IPO.

