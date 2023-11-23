India plans to ask ONGC to consider rights issue to fund HPCL: report
Report says that ONGC rights issue may raise to the tune of ₹15,500 crore to fund green HPCL
Indian government may ask oil PSU Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to bail out green projects of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). As per Reuters, the Government of India (GoI) may ask ONGC to raise funds to the tune of $1.9 billion ( ₹15,835 c rore) for financing green projects of HPCL via issuance of preferential shares. Reuters claimed that two sources close with the developments have informed about the bail out plan.