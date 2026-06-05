India plays large role in AI era of Windows: president Davuluri

India played a “very large, very significant” role in bringing agentic artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to Windows, Microsoft’s 40-year-old operating system, underscoring the country's growing importance to the technology giant both as an engineering hub and a future growth market.
One of Microsoft’s largest R&D hubs with over 22,000 employees, India contributed to much of the engineering work behind the latest AI features for developers in Windows, according to Pavan Davuluri, executive vice-president and chief of Microsoft Windows and devices.
“It’s difficult for me to pinpoint one feature that was built in India, because we’re a globally distributed workforce that collaborates across teams on almost every front. That said, India today is one of Microsoft’s largest presences globally outside of the US, and it contributes across cutting-edge engineering work including much of the features integrating agentic AI for developers in Windows,” Davuluri told Mint.