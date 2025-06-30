India poised to emerge as global manufacturing powerhouse: M&M Group CEO-MD

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) India stands uniquely poised to emerge as a global manufacturing powerhouse amid the challenging geopolitical environment, according to Mahindra & Mahindra Group CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah.

Addressing shareholders in the group's Annual Report for 2024-25, Shah noted that with its growing infrastructure, young workforce, and favourable policies, India’s opportunity to lead the world in manufacturing has never been greater.

"The current geopolitical and economic landscape is challenging, with persistent headwinds across continents. Yet, India stands uniquely poised to emerge as a global manufacturing powerhouse," Shah stated.

Mumbai-headquartered Mahindra group aspires to be a globally recognised brand and has made significant strides, he noted.

"At 80 years, Mahindra remains deeply anchored in its values and steadfast in its commitment to performance, even amid global uncertainty. Our growth is propelled by the India story ... we operate in 70 per cent of the country’s GDP and we are aligned with the opportunities this dynamic economy offers," Shah stated.

Elaborating on business, he stated that the company's growth gems are scaling rapidly, establishing a strong presence in their respective markets and well on track to delivering the promise of 5x growth.

"Our Lifespaces business is developing greener buildings, Susten and our renewables InvIT are driving the transition to renewable energy, while our last mile mobility venture is driving electrification of passenger and cargo 3-wheelers to reduce pollution in cities," Shah said.

Mahindra Logistics and Club Mahindra are delivering greater customer value, while Trucks & Buses and Aerostructures are charting an even more aggressive growth path, he said.

Additionally, the group's emerging growth gems (Accelo, Classic Legends, Car & Bike) are well poised to create value, he added.

Shah said FY25 turned out to be an exceptional year for the Mahindra Group, reflecting strong, broad-based growth and stellar execution across businesses.

Revenue grew by 14 per cent reaching ₹1,59,211 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) soared 20 per cent to ₹12,929 crore, he said.

"Our auto and farm sectors (biz verticals) continued to gain market share, expanding their profitability, and reinforcing their leadership positions. The launch of our Electric Origin SUVs redefines quality standards and marks a significant milestone in India’s EV journey," he added.