India poised to grab the opportunity of BPM 4.0: Nasscom

“…With the experience of performing and evolving during the global crisis, the industry now paves the way for BPM 4.0, and we expect it to be process-based, industry-oriented, and most of all, technology-based for it to create a transformative value for all stakeholders globally. This will be a major transformation and will certainly have far reaching implications and massive disruption in the industry. We expect this change will come through accelerated growth for all to create value and opportunities backed by the transformation that BPM 4.0. will introduce," said K S Viswanathan, Vice President, Industry Initiatives, Nasscom.