India Post transformed in last 8 years to deliver govt services to aam aadmi: DPIIT secretary
- Anurag Jain appreciated that the Department of Posts took up the challenge of email and technology-based communication with great agility and competence and improved upon its delivery mechanism
NEW DELHI : India Post transformed in last 8 years to deliver government services at the doorstep of rural masses, said Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT), Anurag Jain on Monday.
