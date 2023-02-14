NEW DELHI : India Post transformed in last 8 years to deliver government services at the doorstep of rural masses, said Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT), Anurag Jain on Monday.

A souvenir sheet of 12 stamps on Geographical Indication: Agricultural Goods was released by the DPIIT secretary. Speaking on the day 3 of AMRITPEX 2023 - National Philatelic Exhibition, he said that GI Indications are a great tool to increase the income of farmers, weavers and artisans.

Jain appreciated that the Department of Posts took up the challenge of email and technology-based communication with great agility and competence and improved upon its delivery mechanism. “Modern Day Dakiya has played an important role in the implementation of Jan Dhan Yojna."

Vineet Pandey, Secretary, Department of Posts said that Naye Bharat Ka India Post is ready with a huge workforce of Karmayogis with digital infrastructure to serve the nation. “India Post is partnering with different ministries of Government of India in better implementation of various schemes and programs especially in far flung areas of the country."

Day 3 of AMRITPEX 2023 saw participation of more than 2000 school students and their engagement in various workshops like storytelling, envelope art with philately stamps, and paper crafts.

A Kavi Sammelan was also organized in which leading poets of the day took part to regale the participants in the exhibition. Huge crowd took part in the Kavi Sammelan to respect the occasion of India Post, and the day concluded with the mesmerizing performance of Piyush Mishra from Ballimaran Band which drew a large audience at the same time.