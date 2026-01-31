Former Citibank India CEO Pramit Jhaveri not to seek another term at Sir Dorab Tata Trust
Summary
Pramit Jhaveri, former CEO of Citibank India, will not seek reappointment as a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust when his term ends on 11 February. His decision reflects ongoing disagreements among trustees after Noel Tata took over the reins at two key philanthropic entities of the group.
Bengaluru and Mumbai: Former Citibank India CEO Pramit Jhaveri has decided not to seek another term at the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, one of the two principal trusts that controls the $300-billion Tata group of companies.
topics
