At the heart of the simmering tensions within the Tata Trusts, which, after Rata Tata's death on 9 October 2024, entrusted Noel to lead the philanthropic entities, are the issues of control and transparency. Noel is seeking to assert his control over the entities. At the same time, some of the other trustees believe that the Tata Trustees' representatives on the board of Tata Sons are not sharing the decisions taken by the board with them.