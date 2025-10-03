India probing alleged dumping of steel from China, Indonesia, Vietnam

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) India has initiated a probe into an alleged dumping of certain steel items from China, Indonesia and Vietnam following a complaint by domestic players.

The Commerce Ministry's arm, Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), has initiated the anti-dumping probe into the import of "Cold rolled flat products of 300 and 400 series" from these three countries.

Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) has filed an application on behalf of domestic players for the same.

The applicant has alleged that dumping has impacted them. They have requested the imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of these goods from these countries.

"On the basis of the duly substantiated application by the domestic industry, and having satisfied itself on the basis of prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry substantiating the dumping and consequent injury to the domestic industry, the Authority hereby initiates an anti-dumping investigation into the alleged dumping," the DGTR said in a notification.

The DGTR will determine the existence, degree and effect of the dumping.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of the levy on imports of all these items.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.

The DGTR is also probing dumping of a number of other goods from China, including wallpapers, borosilicate table and kitchen glassware, and nylon.

A similar investigation is underway against the dumping of medical examination rubber gloves from Malaysia and Thailand.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India and these countries are members of the WTO.