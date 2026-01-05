Promoter selling hits record in secondary market, buying dips to 3-year low

The year 2025 saw promoter exits worth ₹1.38 trillion through secondary market deals alone, according to data from market intelligence firm PRIME Database. This figure represents a 22% increase from the ₹1.12 trillion figure recorded in 2024. In contrast, promoter buying activity declined to ₹2,298 crore in 2025. This is a decrease from the ₹6,168 crore in purchases made in 2024 and the ₹3,791 crore recorded in 2023.