India Quotient eyes $80 million for its fourth fund to back early-stage startups

“Overall, it is a much better market for fundraising because of the amount of money flowing from the US, the corona disruption factor and the quality of entrepreneurs. People who started and exited companies are coming back, people who have worked at large companies and become successful are starting up and people who have worked at unicorns are also starting up, so they have seen large scale executions," said Lunia, adding that the ecosystem is also seeing more exits, encouraging more investors to seek access to this asset class.