Mumbai: India Quotient, a homegrown early stage venture capital fund, on Tuesday said it has raised $64 million for its fourth fund. The fourth fund was launched in February 2021 to build a corpus of $80 million from domestic and global allocations, the firm said, adding that the domestic leg of the fundraise was hugely oversubscribed and the fund is in discussions with global investors for the rest of the money.

The fund has been raised from top family offices and other institutional investors in India. India Quotient has backed startups such as ShareChat, Sugar Cosmetics, Lendingkart, PagarBook and has backed more than 80 early stage startups over the last eight years. The fund has returned the principal investment on its previous schemes to investors, the statement said.

“We will continue to push the boundaries in early stage investing and take positions in things that are not waves yet and spaces that are not sectors yet. While everyone has been talking about investing in returning founders, we feel that great innovation sometimes needs freshers, youngsters and first-time entrepreneurs. We are in the business of investing in exceptions and outliers and we will not fall into lazy pattern matching. A small fund allows us to focus on concept stage investments and also allows us to aim for high fund multiples," said Anand Lunia, Founding Partner, India Quotient.

“Today, Indian families and HNIs are directly engaging with VC firms, a great sign of wealth creation within India in times to come. Hitherto all gains made by startups were going only to overseas investors. Many of our investors have made direct investments in companies like Sharechat, Sugar, Lendingkart etc and we clearly see the increasing sophistication they now have in managing their startup portfolios," he added.

India Quotient has also appointed Gagan Goyal, an ex-entrepreneur and IIT Bombay alumnus, as a general partner in the team along with Anand Lunia and Madhukar Sinha, the firm said.

“We look forward to investing in startups that are not merely copycats of global companies but have a unique concept and a real potential to scale. We have noticed that entrepreneurs today are looking for more than investors. They want partners who are committed long and deep, a value that India Quotient has upheld since day 1. It was this mindset that we are here to serve founders that led me to join the team as we move forward to work with innovative entrepreneurs who will set the course for the future of our country," said Goyal.

India Quotient is sector agnostic and has invested in fintech, edtech, healthtech, SaaS, social networks, agri-tech and consumer tech.

