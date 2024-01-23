India Quotient’s Lunia expects funding winter for Indian startups to end this yr
Indian startups faced a significant reduction in funding in the past two years, but Anand Lunia of India Quotient believes the funding winter is coming to an end. He sees this as a chance for real entrepreneurs to shine.
Bengaluru: The prolonged funding slump affecting Indian startups is showing signs of abating and could potentially end as early as this year, according to Anand Lunia, founding partner of venture capital firm India Quotient.
