India Quotient sees greater interest from global investors for $130-mn fund, its largest ever
SummaryThis marks a reversal from its previous funds, for which it raised most of the capital from domestic investors, founding partner Anand Lunia told Mint. The VC firm will continue to bet on startups that aim to solve problems for people beyond the metros.
Bengaluru: Venture capital firm India Quotient is looking to raise $130 million for its fifth fund, with nearly 80% of the commitments expected to come from global investors, its founding partner Anand Lunia told Mint in an interview.
