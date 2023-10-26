India ranks third among countries with most fintech unicorns in 2023; US retains the crown globally: Report
According to research firm Statista, US is also home to the largest fintech companies worldwide by market capitalisation, with fintech majors Visa, Paypal, and Mastercard dominating the global ecosystem.
India has ranked third among the countries with the most financial technology (fintech) unicorns in the world in 2023, with the US and UK retaining the top two positions globally. While US is home to 134 unicorns and produces the most value in terms of fintech, UK took second place with 27 fintech unicorns and India secured the third position with 17 fintech unicorns in 2023 so far.