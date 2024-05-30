India Ratings upgrades Adani Green Energy to ‘IND AA-’ from 'IND A+'with stable outlook
India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has elevated the Long-Term Issuer Rating of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) from 'IND A+' to 'IND AA-', with a Stable outlook. This significant upgrade underscores AGEL's robust operational performance, enhanced execution capabilities, and improved financial health, on May 30.