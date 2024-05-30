India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has elevated the Long-Term Issuer Rating of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) from 'IND A+' to 'IND AA-', with a Stable outlook. This significant upgrade underscores AGEL's robust operational performance, enhanced execution capabilities, and improved financial health, on May 30.

The upgrade reflects AGEL’s strong operational asset performance, increased annual capacity additions, and healthy counterparty diversification. Ind-Ra noted the company’s strategic move to earmark funds for the repayment of a USD750 million bond and its collaboration with Total Energies SE, which facilitates asset monetization while retaining consolidation benefits, as per an official release.

AGEL’s financial performance has seen considerable improvement, with revenue rising to INR 92.2 billion in FY24 from INR 77.9 billion in FY23. The EBITDA also saw a substantial increase, reaching INR 72.9 billion in FY24 from INR 49.3 billion the previous year. The EBITDA margin improved to 79% from 63%, and the net adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio moderated to 6.5x from 8.0x in FY23.

