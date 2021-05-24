India receives record $81.7 bn FDI in FY21

Commerce ministry said Gujarat topped the list of states in attracting FDI cornering 37% of the total inflows in FY21, followed by Maharashtra which cornered 27% and Karnataka 13%. Gujarat cornered most of the investment inflow into computer software and hardware, representing 78% of the total inflows under this classification. India’s IT hub Karnataka and Delhi remained far behind Gujarat in attracting FDI within this sector with 9% and 5% share respectively.